47 Shopkeepers Imposed Fine

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

47 shopkeepers imposed fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The price Control Magistrates here imposed a total of Rs 71,000 fine on several shopkeepers accused of overcharging.

Official sources said here on Friday that the magistrates along with district administration team inspected 936 points in 56 markets and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, pulses, wheat flour, sugar, meat, ghee and other items.They imposed fine on 47 shopkeepers over profiteering.

