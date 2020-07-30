47 shops, sealed, 16 arrested over lockdown violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen sealed 47 shops and two plazas on the charge of violation of lockdown.

A spokesman for local administration said on Thursday that the AC Jaranwala conducted surprise checking on implementation on lockdown in his jurisdiction and found 47 shops and two plazas operational despite lockdown.

Therefore, the AC sealed the shops and plazas and arrested 16 accused.