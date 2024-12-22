47 sub-inspectors promoted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) As per the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office Lahore to promote 47 officers from the rank of Sub-Inspector to Inspector.

The IG Punjab, along with other officers, pinned the new rank of Inspector to the promoted officers. The ceremony was attended by the parents, children, and families of the promoted inspectors. The IG and other senior police officers congratulated the promoted inspectors and their families. The promoted inspectors from Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura were awarded their new ranks at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG said that a record 4 Promotion Boards had been conducted this year, promoting 383 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspector. He further said that promotions would also be given in other units such as Organized Crime, Safe Cities, and Cyber Crime.

He also mentioned that under the P-Cadet Scheme, 1010 ASIs and 438 Sub-Inspectors were being recruited.

The IG shared with the participants that through the Public Service Commission, 390 Inspectors (Legal) and 86 Inspectors under HPDS are also being recruited. He added that the advanced promotion schedule for the next year had been prepared for promotions from Sub-Inspector to Inspector and DSP ranks. Furthermore, he mentioned that over 26,000 departmental promotions had been granted in the past two years. He instructed the promoted officers to perform their duties more diligently and become a strong shield between terrorists, criminals, and innocent citizens.

The ceremony was also attended by Additional IG Punjab, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment I, Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment II, Captain (Retd.) Liaquat Ali Malik, and other senior officers, who also awarded promotion ranks to the promoted officers.