47 Sub-inspectors Promoted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) As per the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office Lahore to promote 47 officers from the rank of Sub-Inspector to Inspector.
The IG Punjab, along with other officers, pinned the new rank of Inspector to the promoted officers. The ceremony was attended by the parents, children, and families of the promoted inspectors. The IG and other senior police officers congratulated the promoted inspectors and their families. The promoted inspectors from Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura were awarded their new ranks at the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the IG said that a record 4 Promotion Boards had been conducted this year, promoting 383 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspector. He further said that promotions would also be given in other units such as Organized Crime, Safe Cities, and Cyber Crime.
He also mentioned that under the P-Cadet Scheme, 1010 ASIs and 438 Sub-Inspectors were being recruited.
The IG shared with the participants that through the Public Service Commission, 390 Inspectors (Legal) and 86 Inspectors under HPDS are also being recruited. He added that the advanced promotion schedule for the next year had been prepared for promotions from Sub-Inspector to Inspector and DSP ranks. Furthermore, he mentioned that over 26,000 departmental promotions had been granted in the past two years. He instructed the promoted officers to perform their duties more diligently and become a strong shield between terrorists, criminals, and innocent citizens.
The ceremony was also attended by Additional IG Punjab, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment I, Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment II, Captain (Retd.) Liaquat Ali Malik, and other senior officers, who also awarded promotion ranks to the promoted officers.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister, US envoy attend Christmas celebrations3 minutes ago
-
60 highways schemes to be completed in Faisalabad3 minutes ago
-
Safe city project reviewed3 minutes ago
-
47 sub-inspectors promoted3 minutes ago
-
PHA assigned targets for beautification and renovation of parks3 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori lauds APPNA welfare initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Churches security on high alert ahead of Christmas13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police committed to resolve public issues on priority; says SP Swan Zone13 minutes ago
-
'Citizen registration process to be accelerated'13 minutes ago
-
Eight held in sheesha café raids in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews the police welfare, all necessarily items provide police Jawans23 minutes ago
-
Policeman arrested for selling drugs23 minutes ago