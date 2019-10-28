47 suspects arrested, around 9 kg charas seized in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested three absconders among 47 suspects and recovered over nine kilograms of charas and weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours in their jurisdictions.

The West zone police have arrested three absconders among 25 suspects and recovered three pistols, 10 live rounds, 2.705 kilograms charas, one mobile phone, Rs 1850 cash and kite flying material and two motorcycles on non-availability of registration documents, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Monday.

Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested 22 suspects and recovered three pistols, eight live rounds, six kilo and 370 grams charas and three mobile phones, said a spokes person to theDIG South.