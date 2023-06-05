47 vehicles fined

KASUR, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) challaned 47 vehicles and impounded 273 vehicles over various traffic violations.

According to the press release issued by district information office here on Monday,on the direction of Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Secretary (DRTA), Kasur, Muhammad Jaffer,the team inspected 700 vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs 3,23,000 on 47 vehicles, while impounded 273 vehicles with police stations concerned.