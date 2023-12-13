47 wheelchairs distributed among special persons

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, a wheelchair distribution ceremony was held in the remote area of Jawaki Tehsil Dara Adam Khel here on Wednesday.

District Social Welfare Officer Amjad Afridi participated in the event and distributed 47 wheelchairs among the special people.

The wheelchairs were arranged by social worker Saeed Afridi.

In the end, the district social welfare officer told the gathering that whoever produces the disability certificate of the Social Welfare Department will also get financial assistance from the department.