470 drug addicts reunited with families after rehabilitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 470 rehabilitated drug addicts were handed over to their families after completion of rehabilitation courses including detoxification, mental counseling and imparting of skill training under drugs free Peshawar campaign.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Raiz Khan Mehsud was a chief guest in the social integration ceremony.

The Drugs Free Peshawar drive was launched on directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the rehabilitation of drug addicts to bring them back to normal life.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people including relatives of recovered drug addicts, and officials of various social welfare organizations that extended support for the drug-free campaign.

The Commissioner thanked his entire team, welfare organizations and all other stakeholders for the successful completion of the second phase of the drug-free Peshawar drive.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that drugs were a menace and it was our collective responsibility to eliminate this menace from society by playing our due role.

He said that role of parents was of vital importance and stressed to pay special attention to their children and keep a vigilant eye on their unhealthy activities.

He said that the third phase of the 'Drug-free Peshawar' drive was already started to make the provincial capital free from drug addictions.

He also directed to shift of remaining drug addicts in the city to rehabilitation centres.

On the occasion affidavits from the families of the rehabilitated drug addicts were taken that they would fully take care of their children and prevent them from indulging in drug addiction again.

Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan said that more space and facilities are being increased at the rehabilitation centres for a maximum number of treatments.

A committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Imran Yousufzai was already constituted to identify categories for addicts and increased the rehabilitation time-period to six months.

The district administration is also in the process to extend the project to the rehabilitation of addicts in the Peshawar Prison.