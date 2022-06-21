UrduPoint.com

4,700 Students Pass Online Nursing Diploma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 09:54 PM

4,700 students pass online nursing diploma

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the nursing education board Punjab here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the nursing education board Punjab here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED).

According to SH&MED spokesperson here, Additional Secretary Nursing Staff and other members including Director General Nursing were present in the meeting.

The Minister announced the results of online nursing diploma in which more than 4,700 male and female nurses studied in 47 institutions, had passed the Nursing Diploma exam.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said congratulated all the successful students and said that male and female nurses who passed the nursing diploma examination had obtained diploma in the fields of General Nursing, Midwifery, LHV, Family Health Worker and Community Midwifery.

He said that the training of nursing staff in government hospitals of Punjab would be completed in accordance with modern requirements.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had directed to take practical steps for the improvement of nursing sector. "Punjab Institute of Nursing will be established in collaboration with the University of Health Sciences to improve the nursing sector", he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Education Punjab Male Family All Government

Recent Stories

KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teache ..

KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teachers

2 minutes ago
 Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

2 minutes ago
 HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing ..

HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing power theft in region

2 minutes ago
 63 criminals including 9 POs held

63 criminals including 9 POs held

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews short supplies of water to Balochi ..

Meeting reviews short supplies of water to Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.