4,700 students pass online nursing diploma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the nursing education board Punjab here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED).

According to SH&MED spokesperson here, Additional Secretary Nursing Staff and other members including Director General Nursing were present in the meeting.

The Minister announced the results of online nursing diploma in which more than 4,700 male and female nurses studied in 47 institutions, had passed the Nursing Diploma exam.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said congratulated all the successful students and said that male and female nurses who passed the nursing diploma examination had obtained diploma in the fields of General Nursing, Midwifery, LHV, Family Health Worker and Community Midwifery.

He said that the training of nursing staff in government hospitals of Punjab would be completed in accordance with modern requirements.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had directed to take practical steps for the improvement of nursing sector. "Punjab Institute of Nursing will be established in collaboration with the University of Health Sciences to improve the nursing sector", he added.