47,023 Candidates Appear In Written Exam For 7,909 Police Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

A written examination was conducted for recruitment to the Police Department in 26 districts of the province including Lahore, in which thousands of candidates took part

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A written examination was conducted for recruitment to the Police Department in 26 districts of the province including Lahore, in which thousands of candidates took part.

A spokesperson said that a total of 47,023 candidates took the written exam for 7,909 posts of constable, lady constable, driver constable and traffic assistant.

In the province, 36,570 candidates appeared for 6,089 constable/lady constable posts, 1,163 candidates appeared for 190 driver constable posts, while 9,290 candidates appeared for 1,630 traffic assistant posts.

In provincial capital Lahore, 5,574 candidates took the exam for 2,951 vacant posts. In Lahore, 4,075 candidates appeared for 2,586 constable posts, 109 candidates appeared for 50 driver constable posts and 1,390 appeared for 315 traffic assistant posts in the written exam.

The spokesman said that recruitment to 491 seats in Gujranwala, 460 in Gujarat, 441 in Faisalabad, 367 seats in Rawalpindi, 337 in Sargodha, 231 in DG Khan, 255 in Bahawalpur, 240 in Mandi Bahauddin, 224 in Muzaffargarh is underway.

