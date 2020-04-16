471 employees of agriculture project yet to await eight month salaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):A total of 471 out of 521 employees who were hired for World Bank project titled as Crop Maximization Project -2 completed in 2012 here, weren't given eight months' salary despite approved by competent authority as mentioned by letter 8(61-E)/VOL-9/P&EC/2019 of Punjab Agriculture Department.

Over 100 employees became symbolically as shuttle cock from homes to agriculture office, aggrieved officials said APP Thursday.

As per detail, the said project was initiated in 2009 by federal government in across the country including Punjab to boost agricultural productivity for three-year contract period. Employees have regretted that they were allegedly deprived of eight-month salary, from Nov 2011 to June 212, with miscellaneous allowances.

Affectees including credit officer Arshad Ali, district project manager Saeed Iqbal, social mobilizer & income diversification officer Imran Sipra, business development & marketing linkage officer, planning training & reporting officer and scores of affected employees alleged that they weren't paid off 'under plea of' funds shortage by Agricultural department.

They also referred court judgment (Islamabad High Court) W.P. No. 1884/2018 which directed the authority concerned to release their salaries with immediate effect.

They called for approving their 'genuine demand' of paying salary otherwise they would take to street to launch movement until achieving their rights.