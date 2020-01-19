471 vehicles impounded on violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has taken strict action against unregistered vehicles by impounding them in different police stations.

According to a spokesman, on the directive of City Traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the traffic police while taking action in accordance with law against unregistered vehicles and motorcycles Sunday impounded 364 motorcycles, 66 Rickshaw and 41 vehicles.

The impounded vehicles would not be released until registered by the excise office, the spokesman said.

The operation has been accelerated where circle in-charges were supervising the campaign in their respective areas and taking measures to eradicate the trendvehicles without number plates and unregistered vehicles, he added.