UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4,714 Construction Projects Approved In Punjab Since July: Prime Minister Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:27 PM

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab since July: Prime Minister told

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired the weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, wherein he was told that since July this year, around 4,714 construction projects have been approved in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired the weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, wherein he was told that since July this year, around 4,714 construction projects have been approved in Punjab province.

Moreover, the province has also witnessed a historic increase in cement sale by 5.73 million tons during October this year.

The representatives of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) told the meeting that 74 development projects worth Rs 28 billion had been approved in Sindh. The launch of the said projects would generate economic activity of around Rs 55 billion in the allied sectors.

It was told that the cement and steel sale had increased by 17 percent and 19 percent respectively during last one year starting September 2019.

The ABAD lauded the government's efforts to ease the approval processes for the construction sector and also put forward their proposals.

State Bank Governor Raza Baqir informed the meeting that the private banks had been directed to impart training to their respective staffers to facilitate the loan applicants. Moreover, the central bank would continue monitoring the standards of the facilities for disbursement of the loan, he added.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for further easing the process for projects' approval to facilitate the investors. He also instructed for action against the officers responsible for unnecessarily delaying the approval process.

He also issued instructions to the departments concerned on the proposals presented by the ABAD and sought progress report by next week.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Governor Punjab Bank Sale Progress July September October 2019 Government Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

7 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

37 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

24 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

56 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

56 minutes ago

Philipsen wins 'unexpected' stage, Roglic retains ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.