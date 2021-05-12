UrduPoint.com
472 Eid Gifts Distributed Among Orphans

Wed 12th May 2021

A function was organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation in which prizes and Eid gifts were distributed among the orphan children here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :A function was organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation in which prizes and Eid gifts were distributed among the orphan children here on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Al-Khidmat Foundation President Hamid Athar Malik said that orphan children were our precious asset, we are distributing Eid and gifts among 472 orphans.

He added that Al-Khidmat Foundation sponsors more than 14,000 orphans. He said that the foundation would continue its journey of service for the welfare of the poor and helpless people. Al-Khidmat Foundation would reach out to every corner of the country to sponsor orphans.

In the presence of Al-Khidmat Foundation, no orphan child would remain deprived of the shadow of compassion. He appealed to philanthropists to come forward and play their imperative role for the welfare of the downtrodden segments of society.

More Stories From Pakistan

