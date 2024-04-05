Open Menu

472 Profiteers Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) District administration has arrested 472 shopkeepers for selling commodities at high rates during the ongoing crackdown continued across the district from last month.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah, the price control magistrates have launched a crackdown against profiteers across the district to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates. The crackdown was started in the last month during which 56,643 shops have been inspected.

The price control magistrates found 1949 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine over Rs 5.

9 million.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the price control magistrates, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that 19 cases have also been registered against the profiteers during the crackdown. He said that the district administration tightening noose around the profiteers and hoarders to facilitate masses as per directives of the provincial government. He said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

