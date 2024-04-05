472 Profiteers Arrested During Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM
District administration has arrested 472 shopkeepers for selling commodities at high rates during the ongoing crackdown continued across the district from last month
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) District administration has arrested 472 shopkeepers for selling commodities at high rates during the ongoing crackdown continued across the district from last month.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah, the price control magistrates have launched a crackdown against profiteers across the district to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates. The crackdown was started in the last month during which 56,643 shops have been inspected.
The price control magistrates found 1949 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine over Rs 5.
9 million.
Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the price control magistrates, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that 19 cases have also been registered against the profiteers during the crackdown. He said that the district administration tightening noose around the profiteers and hoarders to facilitate masses as per directives of the provincial government. He said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination.
APP/hbh/thh
Recent Stories
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts
Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds5 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance7 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar7 minutes ago
-
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need25 minutes ago
-
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid16 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three directorates in Excise De ..20 minutes ago
-
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta20 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts20 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes gifts among cancer patients, women prisoners33 minutes ago