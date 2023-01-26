UrduPoint.com

472 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.187,000/- on 47 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting four others on sheer violation of price control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.187,000/- on 47 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting four others on sheer violation of price control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Thursday, the magistrates after receiving 31 complaints against overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 47 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.187,000/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested four shopkeepers and sealed six shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

