UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

473 Died In Various Incidents In District During Last Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:24 PM

473 died in various incidents in district during last month

As many as 473 people, including women, died in different incidents in the district during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 473 people, including women, died in different incidents in the district during the last month.

Spokesperson for Rescue-1122 Zahid Latif Wednesday said 7,862 victims were rescued by teams as 3,010 injured were provided first aid besides shifting 4,379 to different hospitals.

He said rescue teams responded to 7,767 emergency calls, including 2,506 accidents,4,219 medical, 224 fire incidents, 287 crime incidents, 10 building collapse, onecylinder blast and 511 other emergencies during the last month.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died Women

Recent Stories

Increased revenue, economic development welcomed: ..

7 minutes ago

Survey Shows 60% of Germans Ready to Get Sputnik V ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 39,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

AIOU BA examinations starts from June 5

2 minutes ago

Russia's Amur Ship Detained in Japan as Part of Ci ..

2 minutes ago

MoHRE to enforce midday work ban decision from Jun ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.