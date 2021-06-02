473 died in various incidents in district during last month

As many as 473 people, including women, died in different incidents in the district during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 473 people, including women, died in different incidents in the district during the last month.

Spokesperson for Rescue-1122 Zahid Latif Wednesday said 7,862 victims were rescued by teams as 3,010 injured were provided first aid besides shifting 4,379 to different hospitals.

He said rescue teams responded to 7,767 emergency calls, including 2,506 accidents,4,219 medical, 224 fire incidents, 287 crime incidents, 10 building collapse, onecylinder blast and 511 other emergencies during the last month.