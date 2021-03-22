474 shopping malls, restaurants, schools sealed over violation of anti-corona SOPs

As many as 474 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools have been sealed over violation of anti-corona SOPs in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that during last week, 46 private schools were sealed as these schools were open despite holidays while 328 shopping malls, 77 restaurants and 23 marriage halls were also sealed during this period.

He directed the assistant commissioners to ensure strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs by adopting zero tolerance in this regard.