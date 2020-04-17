47,500 face masks recovered in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday raided and recovered 47,500 surgical masks, which were going to be sold on higher prices amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, the Cantt Police intercepted two vehicles on Mall road and recovered 47, 500 face masks and held six accused identified as Idress alias Moon, Bilal, Armaghan, Zeeshan, Sagheer and Faisal.

The police have registered separate cases against them while further investigations were underway.