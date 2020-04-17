UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

47,500 Face Masks Recovered In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:48 PM

47,500 face masks recovered in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police on Friday raided and recovered 47,500 surgical masks, which were going to be sold on higher prices amid the coronavirus outbreak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday raided and recovered 47,500 surgical masks, which were going to be sold on higher prices amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, the Cantt Police intercepted two vehicles on Mall road and recovered 47, 500 face masks and held six accused identified as Idress alias Moon, Bilal, Armaghan, Zeeshan, Sagheer and Faisal.

The police have registered separate cases against them while further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Rawalpindi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

21 minutes ago

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

2 hours ago

Half of French aircraft carrier crew have coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Russian-Zimbabwean Meeting on Trade, Economic Coop ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises to 30,670 ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court Bar Association announces relief ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.