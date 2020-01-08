475,000 children admitted, 176 private institutions registered:CEO Education

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said that a total 4, 75,000 children were given admission in schools while 176 private institutions registered in the district during the year 2019.

ECO Education said in annual report on Wednesday that during the years 2019 the education department has given admission to 4, 75,000 children in Primary and Secondary school that was 91.45% of the given target. 176 private institutions were registered whereas 132 applications are under process.

Report said that education authority has distributed assistance Cheques among the 64 heirs of deceased persons from Benevolent Fund whereas 85 family pension cases were settled during the years. The authority has also distributed Cheques of Group Insurance among 89 employees and settled 594 individual pension cases.

Report further said that 851 employees were regularized, 338 teachers promoted and 83 teachers were given financial assistance during the year.

CEO Riaz Qadeer Bhatti told that in 2019 the government released Rs.100 million from Non Salary Budget that was distributed adding that the department had spent Rs. 47.6 million on 24 different schemes whereas Rs. 3,90,000 given to 78 students of 9th class for encouragement .

Regarding annual results CEO further told that during the year 2018-19; 91.47% children passed in 5th class, 93.67% passed in 8th Class, 49.67% in 9th, 80.48% in 10th class, 51.15% of 11th class whereas 64.53% were passed in 12th class examinations.

The department has settled 1153 out of the total 1161 complaints received through Chief Minister Complaint Cell, similarly, 55 teachers were given training under PEEDA Act and 35 were trained for FBR system, he added.