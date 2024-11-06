4,753 Absconders Involved In Heinous Crimes Arrested In A Year: ICT Police
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 4,753 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes from various areas of the city during the ongoing year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 4,753 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.
A public relations officer told APP that, during the crackdown, the Islamabad Police teams have arrested 4,753 absconders, proclaimed offenders, and target offenders involved in heinous crime from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.
Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police, DIG added. DIG further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.
Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants
Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters
Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners
Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon: Minist ..
Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump wins
DIG Raza holds open court to address public grievances
SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor Card
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day34 seconds ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing37 seconds ago
-
Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners32 seconds ago
-
Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon: Minister for Defense Khawa ..40 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza holds open court to address public grievances40 minutes ago
-
SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor Card40 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day for 'Preventing exploitation of Enforcement in War & Armed Conflict' observed43 minutes ago
-
Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: Minister1 hour ago
-
Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch1 hour ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan1 hour ago
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs1 hour ago
-
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September1 hour ago