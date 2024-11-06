Open Menu

4,753 Absconders Involved In Heinous Crimes Arrested In A Year: ICT Police

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 11:15 PM

4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in a Year: ICT police

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 4,753 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes from various areas of the city during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 4,753 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.

A public relations officer told APP that, during the crackdown, the Islamabad Police teams have arrested 4,753 absconders, proclaimed offenders, and target offenders involved in heinous crime from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police, DIG added. DIG further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.

Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All From

Recent Stories

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

34 seconds ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

35 seconds ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

37 seconds ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

26 seconds ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

27 seconds ago
 Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arreste ..

Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants

2 minutes ago
Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim ..

Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters

29 seconds ago
 Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action again ..

Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire ef ..

Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon: Minist ..

40 minutes ago
 Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump ..

Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump wins

40 minutes ago
 DIG Raza holds open court to address public grieva ..

DIG Raza holds open court to address public grievances

40 minutes ago
 SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor ..

SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor Card

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan