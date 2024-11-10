4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in one year: ICT police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 4,753 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police, DIG added.

DIG further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.

Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15.

