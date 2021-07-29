476 GIKI students given degrees in 25th convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, being the Chancellor of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute conferred online degrees on all successful candidates including the gold medalists and PhD students at President House Islamabad on Thursday.

476 students were given degrees in the 25th convocation of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Topi, district Swabi.

All remaining students were awarded degrees in a colourful ceremony held in the Institute whileTaimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, provincial finance minister who is one of the brilliant alumnus of GIK Institute and grandson of GIK Institute's founder and former President of Pakistan, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by academicians, experts, politicians and parents of the students from across the country.

Executive Director of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), Shakil Durrani, Sardar Aminullah Khan, acting Rector of the Institute, Prof Dr Wasim Ahmad Khan, Pro-Rector Academics, members of the board of Governors and Executive Committee, deans, faculty members and students also graced the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that he is proud over it that he is also studied in GIK Institute.

It is one of the prominent universities in the country. There is no limit of my love for this seat of higher education.

Sardar Aminullah Khan, acting Rector highlighted achievements of the GIK Institute in academia and research fields and place of the GIK graduates in multinational and national companies across the world.

In his address, acting Rector of the institute, Prof Wasim said that the secret of survival in the competitive century of Pandemic, lies in acquiring, generating, accumulating, sharing, and using knowledge for progress and development with new style.

In the successful BS graduates were 49 of the faculty of Computer Engineering, Computer Science 38, Electrical Engineering (Electronics) 59, Electrical Engineering (Power) 35, Engineering Sciences 21, Chemical Engineering and Materials Engineering 46 each, Mechanical Engineering 94, and Management Sciences 20. Fifty-nine students who completed their MS in different disciplines of engineering were also awarded degrees in the convocation.

The doctorate graduates were: Madiha Tahir, Uzma, Abd Ullah Khan, Saad Ullah Khan, Arifullah, Abdul Kabir, Shahid Alam, Rahmat Ullah and Ihteram Ali The faculty-based gold medals got Usman Farooq, Muhammad Riaz-ul-Haq, Muhammad Usman Umer, Minahill Jamshaid, Muhammad Shehryar, Huzaifa Kamran, Danyal Hakeem Jokhio, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Afifa Dilawaiz Cheema, Afaq Hussain and Abdur Rehman Anwar.

The Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal for best overall performance in all undergraduate programs was won by Minnihal Tariq and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Gold Medal for best academic performance in all undergraduate programs was got to Sheikh Abdul Majid.