UrduPoint.com

47,639 Covid Positive Cases Reported, 1775 Died In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

47,639 Covid positive cases reported, 1775 died in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 47,639 coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1775 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP on Sunday that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,339 were Rawalpindi residents, while 436 belonged outside districts.

He informed that 46,282 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,659 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts.

The CEO added that two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, including one of each from Kahutta and Rawal town.

"Presently, 17 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at health facility", he told.

Dr Ansar further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. He updated that during the last 24 hours,1,432 samples were collected, of which 1,430 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 percent.

/395

Related Topics

Died Rawalpindi March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

7 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

16 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

16 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.