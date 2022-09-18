47,639 Covid positive cases reported, 1775 died in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 47,639 coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1775 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP on Sunday that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,339 were Rawalpindi residents, while 436 belonged outside districts.

He informed that 46,282 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,659 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts.

The CEO added that two more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, including one of each from Kahutta and Rawal town.

"Presently, 17 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at health facility", he told.

Dr Ansar further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. He updated that during the last 24 hours,1,432 samples were collected, of which 1,430 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 percent.

