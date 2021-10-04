477 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said here on Monday that 477 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab, out of which, 257 were from provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said here on Monday that 477 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab, out of which, 257 were from provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab reached 433,287 while recoveries 404,790 patients and active cases 15,815.

He said 13 deaths including one in Lahore were reported in Punjab, due to which, the corona related death toll reached 12,682 in the province.

During the same period, 19,699 tests were conducted, due to which, the total number of tests were swelled to 7,438,170 in the province, he said.

The secretary said that currently a total of 636 corona vaccination centers were operating in the province and during last 24 hours, 765,223 people across Punjab were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the province to 48,761,437, including 37,665 people vaccinated in Lahore.

Imran Sikandar said that 257 cases were reported in Lahore, 35 in Rawalpindi, 17 each in Attock and Multan, 15 in Faisalabad, each 12 cases were reported in Okara, Khanewal and Mianwali, 11 in Sheikhupura, nine in Pakpattan, eight in Bhakkar, eight in Gujranwala, each seven cases were reported in Sargodha, Sahiwal and Sialkot, five cases were reported in Bahawalpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Toba Tek Singh, four in Kasur, whereas three cases were reported each in Lodhran, Muzafargarh, Nankana Sahib districts.

The overall positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded at 2.4 per cent across the province,while 4.5 per cent in Lahore, 3.5 per cent in Rawalpindi, 4.5 per cent in Faisalabad, 2.5 per centin Multan and 0.8 per cent in Gujranwala.