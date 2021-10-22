477 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that during the last 24 hours, 477 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 354 confirmed cases were from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that during the last 24 hours, 477 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 354 confirmed cases were from Lahore.

In a press statement, he explained that around 38 case reported from Rawalpindi, 9 from Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura, 6 from Attock, Gujranwala and Sargodha, 5 from Faisalabad and Okara.

Similarly, 3 patients reported from Bahawlnagar and Gujrat.

So far this year, 8,882 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the whole province while 6,347 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore, he added. One death reported from Punjab in 24 hours taking total to 22.

A total of 2,311 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 1,324 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 987 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

While talking about the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, health secretary said that 4,674 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. A total of 2,311 patients were under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 1,324 beds were currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore.

In last 24 hours, 467,004 indoor locations and 107,851 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 2,154 locations. In Lahore 63,800 indoor places and 8,957 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larva and 1,347 positive containers were destroyed.