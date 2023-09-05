477 POs held in August

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police arrested 477 proclaimed offenders, 1802 criminals, 157 notorious criminals and 10 dangerous gangs during the last month of August across the District.

According to a spokesperson, police also recovered 1072 bullets, 160 pistols, two revolvers, 39 guns, 17 rifles, 111 kg hashish, 2.9 kg heroin , 5079 liters of liquor and cash amounting to 5.8 millions of rupees from their possession.