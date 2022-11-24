47,722 Coronavirus cases reported;1777 died in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 47,722 Coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1,777 had lost their battle for life since the pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr Ansar Ishaq, told APP that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,341 were Rawalpindi residents, while 436 belonged outside districts.

He informed that 46,369 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,739 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

The CEO added that one more patient was diagnosed with the deadly Coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area during the last 24 hours.

"Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at health facility". Dr Ansar further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

He updated that during the last 24 hours,1,002 samples were collected, of which 1,001 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.1 percent.

