47,732 Coronavirus cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 47,732 Coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1,777 had lost their battle for life since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Rawalpindi district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,341 were residents of Rawalpindi, while 436 belonged to other districts.

He informed that 46,380 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,750 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

The CEO added that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.