47,742 Coronavirus cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 47,742 Coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1,777 had lost their battle for life since the pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr Ansar Ishaq, told APP that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,341 were Rawalpindi residents, while 436 belonged outside districts.

He informed that 46,400 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,768 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts. The CEO added that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.