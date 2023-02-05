47,750 Coronavirus cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 47,750 Coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1,777 had lost lives since the outbreak of pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr Ansar Ishaq, told APP that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,341 were Rawalpindi residents, while 436 belonged outside districts.

He informed that 46,407 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,774 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,633 from other districts.

The CEO added that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.