477,558 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

As many as 477,558 people including 28,386 health workers and 449,172 senior citizens inoculated against coronavirus from 23 centres operating across the district since the start of the vaccination drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 477,558 people including 28,386 health workers and 449,172 senior citizens inoculated against coronavirus from 23 centres operating across the district since the start of the vaccination drive.

According to data shared by the district administration here Thursday, 26 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,559 in the district while four lost their battle of life against the virus.

As per the latest data,7 cases were reported from Rawal Town,6 from Potohar town,5 from Rawalpindi Cantt,3 AJK,3 Attock and one each from Islamabad and Murree.

"Presently 54 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 9 in Holy Family Hospital,13 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology,19 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, and one in Hearts International Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority said that so far 25,246 patients were discharged after recovery while 726 were quarantined including 451 at home and 275 in isolation.

