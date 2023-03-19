UrduPoint.com

47,787 Covid Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

47,787 Covid positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 47,787 Coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1,777 had lost their battle for life since the pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP on Sunday that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,341 were Rawalpindi residents, while 436 belonged outside districts.

He informed that 46,436 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,784 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,652 from other districts.

The CEO added that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

He informed that the number of corona patients had jumped from one to five cases during the last 48 hours; however, the district health authority was on alert to meet any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Died Alert Rawalpindi March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

13 minutes ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

43 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

58 minutes ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

58 minutes ago
 Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharja ..

Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharjah Building Safety Forum

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.