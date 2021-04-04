UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

478 Brick Kilns Converted To Zigzag Technology In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

478 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against old technology brick kilns, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) got 478 kilns converted to new eco-friendly zigzag technology, registered 38 FIRs, sealed 150 kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 180,000 on the owners for not converting their kiln houses to the latest technology.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPD Assistant Director Kasur Nouman Younus said that 478 kilns, out of the total 501 had been switched to latest technology. The EPD also got registered 38 FIRs against brick kilns in the district.

He said no leniency would be exercised against those who pollute the environment by running brick kilns on bull trench technology.

The EPD assistant director said the remaining kilns would soon be shifted to zigzag technology.

The Kasur district was currently number one in Punjab in terms of transfer of kilns to eco-friendly zigzag technology, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Fine Kasur Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

12 minutes ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for Expo ..

42 minutes ago

Egypt captivates world with Golden Pharaoh Parade

42 minutes ago

UAE’s special industrial zones vital incubators ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi committed to transitioning to clean and ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.