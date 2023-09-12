Open Menu

478 Illegal Gas Connections Removed, FIRs Against Six Accused Registered: SNGPL

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has removed 478 illegal gas connections and registered six FIRs during ongoing crackdown against gas stealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has removed 478 illegal gas connections and registered six FIRs during ongoing crackdown against gas stealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rehmat Ullah Khan, General Manager,� SNGPL told reporters here Tuesday that a crackdown was launched in the province where strict action was being taken against elements involved in gas pilferage.

He said�478 illegal gas connections were disconnected at Peshawar, Nowshera, Karak, Bannu,�DI Khan, and other districts during the last eleven days crackdown.

Besides replacing 239 suspected domestic and commercial gas meters, the SNGPL authorities registered six FIRs against power stealers and submitted a request for the registration of FIRs against 100 more accused.

He said that up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment could be awarded to the accused.

Rehmat said that 321 million MMCFD gas worth millions of rupees has been saved in one month in the province.

