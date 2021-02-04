UrduPoint.com
478,222 Children Administered Anti-typhoid Vaccine During Three Days

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:19 PM

As many as 478,222 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during three days of the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 478,222 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during three days of the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Thursday.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, UNICEF representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the Health department were also present. Dr Bilal said that 999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination. The DC ordered for mobilizing all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent results of the campaign according to the plan.

