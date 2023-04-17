47,856 Coronavirus cases reported in RWP

As many as 47,856 Coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1,777 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 47,856 Coronavirus-positive cases had been recorded, while 1,777 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

According to data shared by the District Health Authority on Monday, 1,341 Rawalpindi's residents, had died from this fatal disease, while 436 belonged outside districts.

He informed that 46,512 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,838 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,674 from other districts.

The CEO added that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.