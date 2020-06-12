479 expats' bodies brought to Pakistan since March: OP&HRD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Thursday said the government had brought bodies of 479 expatriates to the country, who had died abroad due to various reasons, under the special flight operations began in March after imposition of worldwide travel restrictions.

Out of 598 deceased Pakistanis, whose cause of deaths was natural and accidental, the remains of some 119 were still awaiting transportation, an official in the OP&HRD told APP.

He said at least 151 bodies had been repatriated from the United Arab Emirates including 103 Dubai and 48 from Abu Dhabi.

Over 139 dead bodies were airlifted from Saudi Arabia including 78 Jeddah and 61 Riyadh, he said, hinting at transportation of more eight bodies in this week from the Kingdom.

Similarly, he said 82 dead bodies were transported from Kuwait, 27 each from Oman and Malaysia, Spain 14, Greece 10, and nine from the United Kingdom.

The bodies were also brought from other countries including Bosnia, Bahrain, China, Germany and others.