UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

479 Expats' Bodies Brought To Pakistan Since March: OP&HRD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:44 PM

479 expats' bodies brought to Pakistan since March: OP&HRD

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Thursday said the government had brought bodies of 479 expatriates to the country, who had died abroad due to various reasons, under the special flight operations began in March after imposition of worldwide travel restrictions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Thursday said the government had brought bodies of 479 expatriates to the country, who had died abroad due to various reasons, under the special flight operations began in March after imposition of worldwide travel restrictions.

Out of 598 deceased Pakistanis, whose cause of deaths was natural and accidental, the remains of some 119 were still awaiting transportation, an official in the OP&HRD told APP.

He said at least 151 bodies had been repatriated from the United Arab Emirates including 103 Dubai and 48 from Abu Dhabi.

Over 139 dead bodies were airlifted from Saudi Arabia including 78 Jeddah and 61 Riyadh, he said, hinting at transportation of more eight bodies in this week from the Kingdom.

Similarly, he said 82 dead bodies were transported from Kuwait, 27 each from Oman and Malaysia, Spain 14, Greece 10, and nine from the United Kingdom.

The bodies were also brought from other countries including Bosnia, Bahrain, China, Germany and others.

Related Topics

Dead China Kuwait Jeddah Dubai Riyadh Abu Dhabi Oman Died Germany Spain Bahrain United Kingdom Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Malaysia Greece March From Government

Recent Stories

OGRA imposes Rs40 mln fine on six OMCs for not mai ..

6 minutes ago

World Day Against Child Labour being observed toda ..

14 minutes ago

Army Chief inquires after Shehbaz Sharif and Sheik ..

23 minutes ago

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

34 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Denounces the Terrorist At ..

35 minutes ago

Federal Budget for next fiscal year being presente ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.