4790 Kg Hashish Seized, 14 Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:46 PM

4790 kg hashish seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested fourteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested fourteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 4.

790 kilograms hashish, 3 pistols 30 bore, 4 rifles 444 bore and 3 guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Dilawar, Yousaf Naaz,Tanveer, Asif, Shah Rukh, Touseef, Tahir Shahzad, Saqib Khan, Haji Ahmad, Aman Ullah, Saif Ullah and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

