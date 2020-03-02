UrduPoint.com
47th Annual Day Of Sindh Graduates Association Marked: Syed Qasim Naved Qamar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:06 PM

47th Annual day of Sindh Graduates Association marked: Syed Qasim Naved Qamar

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naved Qamar Monday said that Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) has been working for the welfare of the Sindh people and hopefully it would continue the activities in future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naved Qamar Monday said that Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) has been working for the welfare of the Sindh people and hopefully it would continue the activities in future.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest at the 47th Annual Day celebration of SGA, at the Arts Council Karachi.

Qamar said that together we could change the scenario of Sindh and bring positive changes in the life of the people.

He distributed shields and appreciation certificates among the volunteers on their out-standing performances, best branch representatives, and the individuals extra-ordinary contribution in different fields including literature, art, music, politics and sports.

It is to mention here that as many as 81 branches and around 9,000 selfless and dedicated volunteers are present in and outside the Sindh province working for SGA.

