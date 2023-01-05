47th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) held

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The 47th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Chairman Board of Directors Zahid Parvez Waraich.

On this occasion, BoD members Bushra Anjum, Engineer Iftikhar Haider, Engineer Akbar Khan, Director Local Government Manzoor Wattoo, CEO Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf, and Manager Procurement Irfan Ahmed Taj were present. Shariq Akhtar participated in the meeting through video-link.

Various agendas were discussed in the meeting. CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed the Board of Directors about the process regarding the handing over of the Waste Management System Company of Hasilpur.

The chairman and board members instructed the company's management to complete the process as soon as possible to operationalize the waste management system of Hasilpur. The BoD decided that the company will monitor the sewage system of the municipal corporation to solve the sewage problems of Bahawalpur. The board also approved the proceedings of the previous meeting.