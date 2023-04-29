47th death anniversary of film actor Munawar Zarif observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The 47th death anniversary of famous Pakistani comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif observed on Saturday.

According to a Private news channel, Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian best known for his work in the Pakistani cinema of the 1970s and was named "Shehenshah-i-Zarafat" by his fans in the film world.

He appeared in over 321 movies and was famous for his out-of-script dialogue delivery.

Munawar Zarif started his film career with a Punjabi film Dandian in 1961 and got a breakthrough from the film Hath Jori. His other famous films are Pardey Mein Rehney Do, Banarsi Thugg and Jeera Blade.

He was awarded the Nigar Award for his outstanding performance in Baharo Phool Barsao, Zeenat and Ishaq Deewana.

Munawar Zarif died on April 29, 1976, in Lahore.