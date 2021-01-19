UrduPoint.com
47th Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Law Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The 47th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat.

As many as 12 agenda items of different departments were discussed in the meeting.

The committee approved a number of proposals, including nomination of Chairperson and Technical Expert of DG Khan Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority, establishment of permanent Secretariat of Council of Common Interests, amendment in Ravi Urban Development Authority Bill 2021 and amendment in Punjab Police Department Service Rules 2017.

Approving the drafts of District Development Authority Ordinance 2021 and Punjab Museum Act 2021, it also ratified the agreement for construction of eight shelter homes under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Punjab Department of Social Welfare.

