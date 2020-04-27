UrduPoint.com
47th Meeting Of CDA-DWP To Be Held On April 30

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:23 PM

The 47th meeting of Capital Development Authority, Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) will be held on April 30, Committee will consider various public welfare projects of immense importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The 47th meeting of Capital Development Authority, Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) will be held on April 30, Committee will consider various public welfare projects of immense importance.

In line with the efforts of the authority to give practical shape to long awaited projects, the PC-I for infrastructure development work at Park Enclave Phase-II will be presented in the upcoming meeting of the CDA-DWP.

During the second week of April, instructions were issued to take over the possession of vacant land of Park Enclave-II and prepare PC-I for development of project.

In line with the instructions, not only possession of land has been taken over by the authority but the PC-I of the project has been also prepared and after fulfilling preliminary codel formalities will be now presented in the upcoming meeting of the CDA-DWP for consideration and approval.

Similarly, PC-I for the development of Blue Area G-9/ F-9 has been also prepared and will be also considered in the meeting of the CDA-DWP scheduled to be held on April 30, 2020.

