UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48-acre Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:30 PM

48-acre land retrieved in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), along with the Revenue Department, has retrieved 48 acres and 7 kanals of state land from illegal occupants in tehsil Sadar.

An ACE spokesman said on Sunday that Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi, along with a team of Revenue Department, conducted operation against a qabza group in Chak No 535-GB and Chak No 659-GB and retrieved 48 acres and 7 kanals of state land.

The land was valued at Rs 78.4 million and the land grabbers, Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Mumtaz, had been occupying it for the last many years, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

4 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.