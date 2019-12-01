48-acre land retrieved in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), along with the Revenue Department, has retrieved 48 acres and 7 kanals of state land from illegal occupants in tehsil Sadar.

An ACE spokesman said on Sunday that Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi, along with a team of Revenue Department, conducted operation against a qabza group in Chak No 535-GB and Chak No 659-GB and retrieved 48 acres and 7 kanals of state land.

The land was valued at Rs 78.4 million and the land grabbers, Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Mumtaz, had been occupying it for the last many years, spokesman added.