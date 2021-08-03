48 AJK legislators take oath of the office

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly met here Tuesday with outgoing speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in chair during which 48 newly elected members took oath of their office.

Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir administered the oath to them after notification of their election was read out by Secretary Assembly.

Three newly elected members didn't take oath including outgoing opposition leader and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) member Chaudhary Yaseen who has elected on two seats, Muslim Conference leader Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan and PPP member Ch. Javed Budhanvi who is said to be sick due to COVID- 19.

After the oath taking, speaker adjourned the session till 2pm for filling nomination paper for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Election for both the offices will take place in the evening.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI has nominated former speaker Chaudhary Anwar Ul Haq for the office of Speaker and Ch. Riaz Gujar for the office of Deputy Speaker while opposition parties nominated PPP member Faisal Mumtaz Rathore for the office of speaker and Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) member elected on reserved seats, Ms. Nasaran Abbasi for the office of Deputy Speaker.

The leader of the House (Prime Minister) will be elected tomorrow who will take oath of the office in the evening.