48 Arrested, 71 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,291 points resulting in the arrest of 48 violators during the last 24 hours.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 191 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 71 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.
In an endeavour to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.
A total of 64,698 locations were inspected and 77 points were sealed during March, while 1,635 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 6,210 shopkeepers.
Cases were also registered against 2,319 individuals.
During Ramazan, approximately 46,142 sale points were scrutinized, resulting in fines imposed on 4,380 shopkeepers and traders over profiteering and overcharging.
The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI VP condemns terror attack on Chinese nationals8 seconds ago
-
Timings of two BRT Peshawar routes extended to facilitate people12 seconds ago
-
Over Rs 4.8m fine imposed on shopkeepers over illegal profiteering, hoarding15 seconds ago
-
Five criminals held18 seconds ago
-
Economic recovery govt's top priority: Tarar10 minutes ago
-
CM stresses collective efforts for environmental sustainability10 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card11 minutes ago
-
Jhonpary School: Gypsy kids promoted to next classes20 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP20 minutes ago
-
Major operations of FIA Peshawar Zone continue against sales of fake drugs20 minutes ago
-
KP education department takes action against teachers with zero matriculation exam results30 minutes ago
-
Anti corruption dept holds open courts in three districts30 minutes ago