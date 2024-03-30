Open Menu

48 Arrested, 71 Cases Registered Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,291 points resulting in the arrest of 48 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 191 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 71 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.

In an endeavour to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

A total of 64,698 locations were inspected and 77 points were sealed during March, while 1,635 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 6,210 shopkeepers.

Cases were also registered against 2,319 individuals.

During Ramazan, approximately 46,142 sale points were scrutinized, resulting in fines imposed on 4,380 shopkeepers and traders over profiteering and overcharging.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.

