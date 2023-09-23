Open Menu

48 Arrested Over Profiteering In City

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 06:51 PM

LAHORE, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The price control magistrate, taking action against profiteers, arrested 48 individuals besides registering 55 cases against them in the provincial capital on Thursday.

In a press statement, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said the magistrates checked 1,592 locations and found violations on 132 locations.

A total of 53 officers conducted field operations to ensure compliance with government price lists across the city.

Inspections and price monitoring in vegetable and fruit markets would also be closely monitoredby officials, the DC said.

