48 arrested over violation of guidelines, profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 48 more from various localities of the district over violation of the precautionary guidelines against coronavirus and profiteering, said a news release issued here.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman inspected various shops at Faqirabad while Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani, Rizwana Dar checked bazaars at Pishtakhara and Kohat Road while Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 48 persons over violation of the official guidelines, violation of lockdown and profiteering.