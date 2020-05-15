UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48 Arrested Over Violation Of Guidelines, Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:16 PM

48 arrested over violation of guidelines, profiteering

District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 48 more from various localities of the district over violation of the precautionary guidelines against coronavirus and profiteering, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 48 more from various localities of the district over violation of the precautionary guidelines against coronavirus and profiteering, said a news release issued here.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman inspected various shops at Faqirabad while Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani, Rizwana Dar checked bazaars at Pishtakhara and Kohat Road while Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 48 persons over violation of the official guidelines, violation of lockdown and profiteering.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed warns all cricket bodies of bankruptcy

10 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

5 minutes ago

12 more coronavirus patients die, 535 recovers, 81 ..

5 minutes ago

Pollen allergy reaches at its peak in Abbottabad b ..

5 minutes ago

Imran Nazir writes emotional tribute to late Bob W ..

5 minutes ago

Minister requests for construction of 8 bridges on ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.