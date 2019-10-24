UrduPoint.com
48 Beggars Rounded Up In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:44 PM

48 beggars rounded up in Faisalabad

The district administration has re-launched vigorous crackdown against professional beggars in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : The district administration has re-launched vigorous crackdown against professional beggars in the city.

Official source said here Thursday, the teams of district administration and Social Welfare Department jointly conducted operation and rounded up 48 beggars from various roads and markets- Abdullahpur chowk, Susan Road, Bashir Nizami chowk, Univeristy road, Gulberg chowk, Narrwala road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Jhang road, Satiana road, Koh-e-Noor chowk.

AC (Saddar) Nazia Mohal supervised the operation.

The beggars caught included 28 women and 17 men. The women beggars were sent to Darul-Aman and males to old age home.

