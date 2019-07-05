UrduPoint.com
48 Booked Over Water Theft In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

48 booked over water theft in Sargodha

Irrigation authorities caught 48 farmers who were involved in water theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Irrigation authorities caught 48 farmers who were involved in water theft across the district.

Police said on Friday,Irrigation authorities conducted raids at chak 159/NB, village Jhammat, Ghullahpur, Naseerpur, chak 5/SB, Kotmiana, Kot Kala, Kot Mosa and others areas of the district and caught 48 farmers over watering their farms from government canals.

The accused were Ahmad Sher, Atta Ullah, Omar, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Iqbal, Abdul Rehman, Nasrullah, Saqlain Abbas, Muhammad Hayat, Haji Ahmad, Riaz Hussain, Qasim and others.

Police registered separate cases.

